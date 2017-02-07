Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
IMMIGRATION ORDER
A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday
over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people
from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial
policy of his two-week old administration.
More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's
biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary
travel ban, arguing it would give companies strong incentives to
move jobs outside the United States.
Trump faces an uphill battle to overcome a federal judge's
temporary hold on the ban, but the outcome of a ruling on the
executive order's ultimate legality is less certain.
Refugees in the United States, fearing a worsening climate
of xenophobia after a divisive U.S. presidential campaign, are
flocking to Canada.
RUSSIA
The Kremlin says it did not agree with Trump's assessment of
Iran as "the number one terrorist state," and a Russian diplomat
says any U.S. attempt to reopen the Iran nuclear deal would
inflame tensions in the Middle East.
The Kremlin says it wants an apology from Fox News over what
it says were "unacceptable" comments that network host Bill
O'Reilly made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an
interview with Trump.
OTHER INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS
Iran says a recent missile trial launch was not intended to
send a message to Trump and to test him and Iranian officials
say that after a series of his policy statements they already
"know him quite well."
The speaker of Britain's lower house of parliament says he
will not support any plans for Trump to address the body during
a state visit planned for later this year, citing the
president's temporary immigration ban.
Chancellor Angela Merkel says she opposes unilateral steps
to impose tariffs on imports, adding that should the new U.S.
administration back such protectionist measures, Germany will
have to decide how to respond.
CALIFORNIA
California leaders push back against Trump's claim that the
state is "out of control," pointing to its balanced budget and
high jobs numbers in the latest dustup between the populist
Republican and the progressive state.
GOLF WITH JAPAN'S LEADER
Trump will play a round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe in Florida this week and says he will make sure the
Japanese leader is his partner in the game, rather than a
competitor.
