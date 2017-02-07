Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing it would give companies strong incentives to move jobs outside the United States. Trump faces an uphill battle to overcome a federal judge's temporary hold on the ban, but the outcome of a ruling on the executive order's ultimate legality is less certain. Refugees in the United States, fearing a worsening climate of xenophobia after a divisive U.S. presidential campaign, are flocking to Canada. RUSSIA The Kremlin says it did not agree with Trump's assessment of Iran as "the number one terrorist state," and a Russian diplomat says any U.S. attempt to reopen the Iran nuclear deal would inflame tensions in the Middle East. The Kremlin says it wants an apology from Fox News over what it says were "unacceptable" comments that network host Bill O'Reilly made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with Trump. OTHER INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS Iran says a recent missile trial launch was not intended to send a message to Trump and to test him and Iranian officials say that after a series of his policy statements they already "know him quite well." The speaker of Britain's lower house of parliament says he will not support any plans for Trump to address the body during a state visit planned for later this year, citing the president's temporary immigration ban. Chancellor Angela Merkel says she opposes unilateral steps to impose tariffs on imports, adding that should the new U.S. administration back such protectionist measures, Germany will have to decide how to respond. CALIFORNIA California leaders push back against Trump's claim that the state is "out of control," pointing to its balanced budget and high jobs numbers in the latest dustup between the populist Republican and the progressive state. GOLF WITH JAPAN'S LEADER Trump will play a round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Florida this week and says he will make sure the Japanese leader is his partner in the game, rather than a competitor. (Compiled by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney; Editing by James Dalgleish and Lisa Shumaker)