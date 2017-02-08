Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
IMMIGRATION
Trump's order temporarily banning U.S. entry to people from
seven Muslim-majority countries comes under intense scrutiny
from a federal appeals court that questions whether the ban
unfairly targets people over their religion.
Homeland Security chief John Kelly tells a congressional
panel he should have delayed Trump's travel ban on people from
seven Muslim-majority countries and on all refugees so he could
brief Congress on the executive order.
Two Republican senators plan to unveil legislation to curb
legal immigration by halving the number of people allowed to
live as legal permanent residents.
"CONFLICT MINERALS"
Trump is planning to issue an executive order targeting a
controversial Dodd-Frank rule that requires companies to
disclose whether their products contain "conflict minerals" from
a war-torn part of Africa, according to sources familiar with
the administration's thinking.
CABINET AND NOMINATIONS
The Senate confirms billionaire Betsy DeVos as education
secretary, with Vice President Mike Pence casting an
unprecedented tie-breaking vote, and another controversial
nominee, Jeff Sessions for attorney general, wins committee
approval.
The Senate's top Democrat accuses Trump's Supreme Court pick
of avoiding answering questions "like the plague" and dodging
efforts to gauge his judicial independence during a meeting that
deepened his concerns about the nominee.
Andrew Puzder, Trump's choice to lead the Labor Department,
admits to employing an undocumented immigrant, a revelation of
the type that has derailed Cabinet nominees in previous
administrations.
INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismisses Trump's warning to Iran to
stop its missile tests, saying the president has shown the "real
face" of American corruption.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump, seizing
on an Iranian missile test, are nearing common ground on a
tougher U.S. policy toward Tehran ahead of their first talks at
the White House.
Trump reiterates "U.S. support to Turkey as a strategic
partner and NATO ally" during a phone call with Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan, the White House says.
China's foreign minister, seeking to diminish tension with
the United States after Trump's election, says there would be no
winner in a conflict between the two nations.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Trump says there is no reason to curb law enforcement
agencies that seize cash, vehicles and other assets of people
suspected of crimes, a practice that some lawmakers and
activists have criticized for denying legal rights.
