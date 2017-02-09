Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: CABINET A bitterly divided U.S. Senate confirms Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general after strong pushback from Democrats concerned about his record on civil rights. Hillary Clinton and other Democrats flock to support U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for criticizing Trump's nominee for attorney general after being silenced by Republicans on the Senate floor. IMMIGRATION Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, describes as "demoralizing" and "disheartening" the U.S. president's Twitter attacks on a judge who suspended Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, a spokesman for Gorsuch says. COMPANIES Trump blasts department store chain Nordstrom Inc for dropping his daughter Ivanka's clothing line, prompting critics to accuse him of misusing public office to benefit his family's sprawling business empire. Intel Corp chooses the Oval Office to announce a $7 billion investment in a new Arizona semiconductor factory, a move it says would create 3,000 new jobs when the plant is up and running. U.S. aviation executives will discuss the industry's aging airports and air traffic control reform when they meet with Trump on Thursday, sources familiar with the matter say. INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS Trump sends a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping saying he looks forward to working with him "to develop a constructive relationship" that benefits both countries, the White House says. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose a new Cabinet-level framework for U.S.-Japan talks on trade, security and macroeconomic issues including currencies when he meets Trump on Friday, a Japanese government official involved in planning the summit says. Canada opposes the idea of the United States imposing new border tariffs and would respond to any such move, the country's foreign minister, Chrystia Freeland, says after her first meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Senior U.S. senators call for the right to review any move the White House might make to ease sanctions on Russia, amid mounting concern in Congress -- and among U.S. allies -- that Trump will be too conciliatory toward Moscow. SECURITY Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agree in an overnight phone call to act jointly against Islamic State in the Syrian towns of al-Bab and Raqqa, Turkish sources say. The Trump administration is considering a proposal that could lead to potentially designating Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, U.S. officials familiar with the matter say. (Compiled by Bill Trott, Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney; Editing by Bernard Orr and Sandra Maler)