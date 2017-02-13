Feb 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: IMMIGRATION A White House official attacks a U.S. court ruling that blocked Trump's executive order on immigration as a "judicial usurpation of power" and says the administration is considering a range of options, including a new order. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he will depose Trump administration officials to uncover "what truly motivated" Trump's executive order on immigration if the case he brought against it goes to trial. NORTH KOREAN MISSILE TEST Despite his campaign vows to take a tougher line with North Korea, Trump's restrained public reaction to Pyongyang's first ballistic missile launch on his watch underscores that he has few good options to curb its missile and nuclear programs. The United States, Japan and South Korea request urgent U.N. Security Council consultations on North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile on Sunday, an official in the U.S. mission to the United Nations say. Trump says the United States stands fully behind Japan in the aftermath of North Korea's latest missile launch. The United States is committed to the security of its allies in the Pacific region and will bolster its allies there against any hostile actions from North Korea, a White House official says. ISRAEL Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will present "responsible policies" in talks with Trump this week, signaling to the Israeli far-right to curb its territorial demands in the occupied West Bank. PERU Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski asks Trump in a phone call to consider deporting the Andean country's fugitive ex-president, Alejandro Toledo, Kuczynski says in a statement. REGULATIONS The chief executives of 18 major automakers and their U.S. units urge Trump to revisit a decision by the Obama administration to lock in vehicle fuel efficiency rules through 2025. NORDSTROM A top aide to Trump defends his colleague, Kellyanne Conway, after she was widely criticized for her public endorsement of the fashion line of Trump's daughter, Ivanka. PROTESTS Thousands of protesters in more than a dozen Mexican cities take to the streets to express their fierce opposition to Trump, portraying him as a menace to both America and Mexico. (Compiled by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler)