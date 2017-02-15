Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
FLYNN RESIGNATION
Trump knew for weeks that national security adviser Michael
Flynn had misled the White House about his contacts with Russia
but did not immediately force him out, an administration
spokesman says.
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is playing down any impact that
Flynn's resignation might have on Mattis' debut trip this week
to Europe to meet NATO allies.
MIDDLE EAST
Trump supports the goal of peace between Israel and the
Palestinians, even if it does not involve the two-state
solution, a senior White House official says.
RUSSIA-UKRAINE
Trump has said he expects Russia to return Crimea to Ukraine
and reduce violence in Ukraine, White House spokesman Sean
Spicer says.
Russia's prospects for better relations with Washington
appear to have suffered another setback, with the resignation of
Trump's national security adviser being the biggest blow
yet.
TRAVEL BAN CHALLENGE
The most consequential legal challenge to Trump's travel ban
will proceed on two tracks in the next few days.
CONGRESSIONAL RELATIONS
Trump's handling of U.S. security information at his Florida
resort comes under congressional scrutiny as a watchdog panel
asks the White House to explain reports that Trump dealt with a
sensitive foreign policy issue in view of club guests.
TRUMP TAXES
Congressional Democrats fail to pressure Republicans into
seeking Trump's tax returns after saying the Flynn scandal made
it imperative to find out whether the president has business
ties to Russia.
CABINET AND ADMINISTRATION
The Office of Government Ethics says the White House should
investigate a public endorsement of Ivanka Trump products by
Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and consider disciplinary
action.
FED
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, in response to a warning
from a congressman to halt international negotiations in the
early stages of Trump's presidency, says the U.S. central bank
has the authority to consult with foreign counterparts and does
so to benefit the United States.
TRADE
Canadian officials and trade experts say that although Trump
says he only wants to tweak trade ties with Canada, his pledge
to renegotiate NAFTA to focus on Mexico is almost impossible.
BUSINESS
Trump will meet on Wednesday with the chief executive
officers of eight large retailers, including Target Corp
, Best Buy Co Inc and J.C. Penney Company Inc
, to discuss tax reform and infrastructure improvements,
sources say.
