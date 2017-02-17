Feb 16 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
RUSSIA
Trump dismisses a growing controversy about ties between his
aides and Russia as a "ruse" and a "scam" perpetrated by a
hostile news media, and denies any of his associates had
contacts with Moscow before last year's election.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, at NATO headquarters in
Brussels, says he does not see the conditions for military
collaboration with Russia - a blow to Moscow's hopes for
repairing ties with the United States following Trump's
election.
SECURITY
Trump says he will issue a new executive order to replace
his controversial directive suspending travel to the United
States by citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries.
CABINET AND ADMINISTRATION
Trump announces his new choice to lead the Department of
Labor, former National Labor Relations Board member Alexander
Acosta, after his original pick withdrew under congressional
pressure.
Trump's choice for national security adviser, retired Vice
Admiral Robert Harward, has turned down the offer, a senior
White House official says.
The Senate moves closer to approving President Donald
Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as
nearly 800 former officials urge the chamber to reject the
nominee.
U.S.-ISRAEL
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says the United
States still supports a two-state solution to the
Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a day after Trump suggested he was
open to new ways to achieve peace.
Trump's uttering the phrase "one-state" - rather than a
two-state solution to the conflict, the bedrock of international
diplomacy for two decades - took him to a place in the
Israeli-Palestinian conflict where past presidents feared to
tread.
Trump's nominee to be ambassador to Israel faces repeated
heckling at a Senate confirmation hearing before apologizing for
his stinging criticism of liberal American Jews and promising to
be less inflammatory in an official capacity.
SUPREME COURT
The confirmation hearing for Trump's U.S. Supreme Court
nominee, conservative federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch,
will begin on March 20, the panel's Republican chairman says.
IMMIGRATION
Businesses shut their doors, students skip class and
thousands of demonstrators take to the streets in cities across
the United States on Thursday to Trump's immigration policies.
HEALTHCARE
Trump and Republicans in Congress say they will soon unveil
plans to repeal and replace Obamacare, providing a timeframe for
a legislative goal they have struggled with for weeks.
(Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Peter Cooney)