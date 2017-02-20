Feb 19 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
SECURITY
Trump may do another round of interviews for the position of
national security adviser with new or existing candidates on
Monday as he scrambles to fill the post following the ouster of
Michael Flynn.
IMMIGRATION
The Department of Homeland Security has prepared new
guidance for immigration agents aimed at speeding up
deportations by denying asylum claims earlier in the process.
SWEDEN
A day after falsely suggesting there was an
immigration-related security incident in Sweden, Trump says his
comment was based on a television report he had seen.
MEDIA
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis distances himself from
Trump's assessment of the media as "the enemy of the American
people," saying during his first trip to the Middle East that he
has no problems with the press.
DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS
One month into Trump's presidency, his most senior Cabinet
members were deployed to Brussels, Bonn and Munich to reassure
nervous Europeans that everything would be OK. But if the aim of
the visits was to reassure Europe that the pillars of U.S.
foreign policy are fully intact, they fell short of the mark,
European diplomats, politicians and analysts say.
CABINET
As a first-time government official with no prior diplomatic
experience, new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson faces close
scrutiny over how successful he will be in managing both the
State Department bureaucracy and its relations with Trump and
his administration.
TRADE
Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it
calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help
bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the
Wall Street Journal reports, citing people involved in the
discussions.
(Compiled by Peter Cooney; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)