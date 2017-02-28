Feb 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
BUDGET
Trump is seeking what he calls a "historic" increase in
defense spending, but runs into immediate opposition from
Republicans in Congress who must approve his plan and say it is
not enough to meet the military's needs.
More than 120 retired U.S. generals and admirals are urging
Congress to fully fund U.S. diplomacy and foreign aid, areas
expected to be targeted for cuts in Trump's first budget
proposal.
The Republican chairman of the House Armed Services
Committee says Trump's reported $603 billion defense budget
request is low, a sign of the fight ahead between Republicans
and Democrats, who oppose slashing non-military spending to
boost Pentagon funding.
OBAMACARE
Trump seeks to bring the nation's largest insurance
companies on board with his plans to overhaul Obamacare, saying
their help was needed to deliver a smooth transition to the
Republicans' new plan.
CABINET
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross easily wins confirmation as
U.S. commerce secretary, clearing Trump's top trade official to
start work on renegotiating trade relationships with China and
Mexico.
TRAVEL BAN
A federal appeals court rejects a U.S. Justice Department
request to place on hold an appeal over Trump's travel ban on
people from seven majority-Muslim countries.
RUSSIA
The head of a congressional committee investigating contacts
between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia says the panel
has not seen evidence of inappropriate communications, prompting
the panel's top Democrat to insist it is too early to make such
a determination.
CHINA
Trump, who has attacked China on issues from trade to the
South China Sea, holds his first face-to-face talks with a
member of the Chinese leadership, and the White House says it
was a chance to discuss shared security interests and a possible
meeting with President Xi Jinping.
SUPPORT
Supporters of Trump rally in communities across the country,
partly as a rebuttal to anti-Trump protests that have taken
place since his election in November.
EU RELATIONSHIP
A Trump executive order to crack down on illegal immigration
will not undermine two data transfer agreements between the
United States and the European Union, Washington writes in a
letter to allay European concerns.
BUSH
Republican former U.S. President George W. Bush diverges
from Trump's new administration by saying he supports a
welcoming immigration policy and praising the media as
"indispensable to democracy."
(Compiled by Bill Trott; Editing by James Dalgleish and Peter
Cooney)