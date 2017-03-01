Feb 28 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: ADDRESS TO CONGRESS Trump says he is open to a broad overhaul of the U.S. immigration system, a shift from his hardline campaign rhetoric, as he makes his first speech to Congress following a turbulent first month in office. Trump reaffirms support for the United States' long-standing security alliances around the world but insists that friends and partners from Europe to the Middle East to the Pacific must “pay their fair share of the cost.” IMMIGRATION Trump is considering introducing legislation to provide illegal immigrants a pathway to legal status - but not immediately to citizenship, CNN reported. Trump says "maybe it's my fault" that his immigration policy was not communicated effectively, but gives himself a grade of A for "what I've actually done." SECURITY Trump's nominee to be director of national intelligence pledges to back a thorough investigation of any Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election, seeking to reassure lawmakers worried that partisan politics might interfere with a probe. The National Security Agency risks a brain drain of hackers and cyber spies because of a tumultuous reorganization and worries about the acrimonious relationship between the intelligence community and Trump, according to current and former NSA officials and cyber security industry sources. RENEWABLE FUELS The White House denies that Trump plans to issue an executive order to change the national biofuels program, after the U.S. Renewable Fuels Association said the president's team had informed the group an order was pending. LAW AND ORDER Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions, says the federal government should stop suing local police departments, signaling a sharp departure from the Obama administration's policy toward law enforcement exhibiting patterns of racism or excessive force. SPENDING Trump's proposal to slash funding for the State Department and foreign aid faces stiff opposition in Congress, not just from Democrats, but also from many fellow Republicans. TAXES Major U.S. corporations are going to war in Washington over a Republican "border adjustment" tax proposal meant to boost exports over imports, with lawmakers coming under pressure from some of the nation's biggest employers. ENVIRONMENT Trump signs an order directing regulators to review an Obama administration rule that expanded the number of federally protected waterways as he targets environmental regulations conservatives label as government overreach. BLACK COLLEGES Trump signs an executive order aimed at boosting government support for historically black colleges. (Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)