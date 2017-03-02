March 1 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
TRAVEL BAN
Senior Cabinet members have lobbied Donald Trump to remove
Iraq from a list of seven Muslim-majority nations included in an
initial travel ban, and an administration official says the
country likely will not appear on a new executive order expected
soon.
A new Trump executive order limiting travel to the United
States will probably be worded to undercut the opportunity for
opponents to sue by showing courts they have "standing."
ADDRESS TO CONGRESS
Trump shows a different side in his first address to
Congress: part dealmaker, part salesman, asking for unity, not
so combative and trying to repackage his populist message in
more palatable terms.
Trump's signal of a new openness to immigration reform in
his speech to Congress does little to win over Democrats who
would be essential to revamping the nation's immigration laws.
Behind the scenes, Trump's daughter Ivanka was a key
advocate for the more measured, less combative tone he struck in
his speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night,
officials say.
INVESTIGATIONS
The U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee
will investigate allegations of collusion between Trump's
presidential campaign and Russia, the top Democrat on the panel
says.
ENVIRONMENT
Trump will target a handful of Obama-era green regulations,
including a federal coal mining ban and an initiative forcing
states to cut carbon emissions, in an executive order as soon as
next week, a White House official tells Reuters.
UNITED NATIONS
Administration officials will meet for the first time with
the chief of the U.N. atomic watchdog on Iran's nuclear deal,
which Trump has branded "the worst deal ever negotiated."
MARKETS
The Dow blasts through the 21,000 mark for the first time
after Trump's measured tone in his first speech to Congress
lifted optimism and investors viewed a looming interest rate
hike as a glass half full.
SECURITY
The Trump administration does not want to reform an internet
surveillance law to address privacy concerns, a White House
official tells Reuters, saying it is needed to protect national
security.
ETHICS
The White House tells a government watchdog agency that
Kellyanne Conway, a senior Trump aide, acted "inadvertently"
when she publicly endorsed the clothing and jewelry line of
Trump's daughter Ivanka, according to a letter from the
administration.
