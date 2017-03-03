March 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
RUSSIA
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal calls for U.S.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions to be questioned by the Senate
Judiciary Committee over his failure to disclose meetings with
Russia's ambassador during last year's presidential campaign.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the U.S.
political scandal over contacts between the Russian ambassador
and members of Trump's administration looks like "a witch hunt."
Less than five weeks after Trump took office, the chances of
a thaw in relations between Washington and Moscow – once buoyed
by an apparent "bromance" between Trump and President Vladimir
Putin – are much dimmer, U.S. officials say.
A Kremlin spokesman says Trump's proposed increase in U.S.
defense spending is an internal matter for Washington and does
not concern Russia unless it disrupts the existing strategic
balance of power.
INTERIOR DEPARTMENT
New Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tells employees he will
not sell off federal lands, as had been feared, but says he
plans to review Obama-era measures that limited energy
development on some federal land and undertake a "bold"
reorganization of his 70,000-employee agency.
SECRECY
The Trump administration's attempts to plug leaks creates
unease among some career civil servants who say the campaign
appears designed to limit the flow of information inside and
outside government.
GERMANY
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Washington on
March 14 to meet Trump, their first encounter after a rocky
start to relations amid disagreements about trade, Trump’s
travel ban and his comments about the media.
AIRLINES
The Trump administration says it is suspending action on an
Obama administration decision in October to investigate a
long-time practice by some airlines of preventing various travel
websites from showing their fares.
MEXICO
Mexico is prepared to negotiate changes to the North
American Free Trade Agreement to modernize the 23-year-old open
trade pact grouping the United States, Canada and Mexico,
Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo says.
Mexico's peso rallies to a nearly four-month high after the
new U.S. commerce secretary offered support to the battered
currency and said Mexico and the United States could reach a
mutually beneficial trade deal.
