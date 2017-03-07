March 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: TRAVEL BAN Trump signs a revised executive order banning citizens from six Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the United States but removing Iraq from the list, after his controversial first attempt was blocked in the courts. Iraq expresses "deep relief" at Trump's decision to remove it from a list of countries targeted in a U.S. travel ban. Demand for travel to the United States in the coming months is flat following a positive start to the year, with uncertainty over a possible new U.S. travel order likely deterring visitors, a travel analysis company says. HEALTHCARE Long-awaited legislation to dismantle Obamacare is unwrapped by U.S. Republicans, who call for ending health insurance mandates and rolling back extra healthcare funding for the poor in a package that draws immediate fire from Democrats. TRUMP-OBAMA Senator John McCain calls for Trump to release any evidence supporting his claim the Obama administration wiretapped him while probing Russia's influence in the 2016 election. NORTH KOREA Trump tells Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the United States is with Japan "100 percent" over phone talks they hold to discuss North Korea's latest missile launches, Abe tells reporters. The White House says the United States is deploying an advanced anti-missile defense system to South Korea as part of steps to bolster its ability to defend against North Korean ballistic missiles. ATTORNEY GENERAL Attorney General Jeff Sessions defends his conduct at a January confirmation hearing where he denied having contacts with Russian officials during the course of the presidential campaign when he was an adviser to Donald Trump. TRADE Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro says a $65 billion U.S. trade deficit with Germany is "one of the most difficult" trade issues, and bilateral discussions are needed to reduce it outside of European Union restrictions. JAPAN The Japanese government says its trade minister and his U.S. counterpart, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, agree to meet as soon as possible to prepare for bilateral economic talks. ABORTION Two Republicans senators are joining four Democrats in demanding the White House provide more information about an executive order that has sown confusion among international organizations involved in family planning, AIDS treatment and other healthcare issues. BIOFUELS The Trump administration is reviewing the possibility of a key change to U.S. biofuels policy requested by oil refiners and Carl Icahn, the billionaire investor and special adviser on regulations to Trump, a White House official says. (Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)