March 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
HEALTHCARE
The Trump-backed Republican plan to overhaul the U.S.
healthcare system clears its first hurdle but chances for
passage in Congress look uncertain amid opposition by Democrats,
conservatives and industry groups.
Trump has launched a charm offensive of the type not seen
before in his brief and chaotic tenure, forcefully rallying
behind legislation to repeal the Obamacare healthcare law while
trying to placate the bill's opponents.
ENVIRONMENT
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says he is not convinced
carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate
change and wants Congress to weigh in on whether it is a harmful
pollutant that should be regulated.
DEFENSE AND SECURITY
Trump's plan to boost military spending comes amid mounting
evidence that potential enemies have new weapons that are able
to destroy much of the United States' expensive fleet of
aircraft carriers.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will host a 68-nation
meeting in Washington this month to discuss the next moves by
the coalition fighting Islamic State militants, a Trump
administration official says.
TRAVEL BAN
Several states say they will move forward with legal
challenges to a revised executive order signed by Trump that
temporarily bars the admission of refugees and some travelers
from a group of Muslim-majority countries.
The Department of Justice is deploying 50 judges to
immigration detention facilities across the United States,
according to two sources and a letter seen by Reuters and sent
to judges.
REGULATION
Trump meets with community bankers and promises them he will
to strip away some Dodd-Frank financial regulations and ensure
they can continue giving small businesses access to capital.
DIPLOMACY
Reports that Jon Huntsman will be the next U.S. ambassador
to Russia stir anxiety in Moscow, with one politician calling
him a hawk and pro-Kremlin media recalling what they said was
his worrying history of hostile rhetoric.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approves Trump's
nominee as ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, an outspoken
bankruptcy lawyer aligned with the Israeli right.
RUSSIA
CNN reports that the U.S. Senate intelligence committee
wants Michael Flynn, forced out as Trump's national security
adviser, and other former Trump aides to testify in its
investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S.
presidential election.
EX-SPY
A former U.S. spy, newly pardoned by Italy in connection
with the CIA kidnap of a terrorism suspect in Milan, credits the
Trump administration with saving her from an Italian jail.
