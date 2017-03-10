March 10 Highlights of the day for U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
MICHAEL FLYNN
The White House says Trump did not know until this week that
former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had been working
as a representative for Turkey, although the issue was raised
with the Trump team before the Republican took office.
U.S. ATTORNEYS
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked the remaining
46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama
administration to resign, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by
then-President-elect Donald Trump.
MERKEL TALKS
Trump will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to
deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials say,
as the U.S. and German leaders meet next week after sometimes
pointed disagreements in recent months.
MIDDLE EAST
Trump invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to the
White House, an Abbas spokesman says, after the two leaders
spoke by phone for the first time since Trump took office.
FDA
Trump has chosen Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a conservative health
policy expert with deep ties to the pharmaceutical industry, to
lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a White House
official says.
HEALTHCARE
House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says
it will be very difficult to accelerate the end of enrollment in
the Obamacare Medicaid expansion, as some conservative members
of his Republican Party have proposed.
IMMIGRATION
Most of the people crossing the U.S. border into Canada to
claim asylum had been in the United States legally, and Canada
is sharing their information with U.S. authorities to help
understand the phenomenon, a top official says.
The Department of Justice says a federal court should not
suspend Trump's executive order that seeks to withhold federal
funds from so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants.
PIPELINE PROTEST
Thousands of Native American demonstrators and supporters
march to the White House to voice outrage at Trump's support for
the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines, which they say
threaten tribal lands.
TRADE
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says he hopes to launch
formal talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade
Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico in a little over three
months, setting in motion a Trump campaign promise.
CARIBBEAN
Foreign ministers and other officials from 25 Caribbean
countries meet in Havana to discuss a joint response in the face
of Trump administration threats to migrants and trade.
