March 10 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: MICHAEL FLYNN The White House says Trump did not know until this week that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had been working as a representative for Turkey, although the issue was raised with the Trump team before the Republican took office. U.S. ATTORNEYS U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then-President-elect Donald Trump. MERKEL TALKS Trump will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials say, as the U.S. and German leaders meet next week after sometimes pointed disagreements in recent months. MIDDLE EAST Trump invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to the White House, an Abbas spokesman says, after the two leaders spoke by phone for the first time since Trump took office. FDA Trump has chosen Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a conservative health policy expert with deep ties to the pharmaceutical industry, to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a White House official says. HEALTHCARE House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says it will be very difficult to accelerate the end of enrollment in the Obamacare Medicaid expansion, as some conservative members of his Republican Party have proposed. IMMIGRATION Most of the people crossing the U.S. border into Canada to claim asylum had been in the United States legally, and Canada is sharing their information with U.S. authorities to help understand the phenomenon, a top official says. The Department of Justice says a federal court should not suspend Trump's executive order that seeks to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants. PIPELINE PROTEST Thousands of Native American demonstrators and supporters march to the White House to voice outrage at Trump's support for the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines, which they say threaten tribal lands. TRADE Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says he hopes to launch formal talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico in a little over three months, setting in motion a Trump campaign promise. CARIBBEAN Foreign ministers and other officials from 25 Caribbean countries meet in Havana to discuss a joint response in the face of Trump administration threats to migrants and trade. (Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by James Dalgleish and Grant McCool)