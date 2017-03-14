March 13 Highlights of the day for U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
HEALTHCARE
Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by
next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare, the
nonpartisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office says in a report
that dealt a potential setback to Trump's first major
legislative initiative.
A Republican plan to repeal taxes set under Obamacare would
benefit the wealthiest U.S. households at more than five times
the rate for middle-income families, according to the
nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.
WIRETAPPING ALLEGATION
The U.S. Department of Justice asks for more time to respond
to a request from lawmakers for evidence about Trump's
allegation that then-President Barack Obama wiretapped him
during the 2016 election campaign.
TRAVEL BAN
A group of states renew their effort to block Trump's
revised temporary ban on refugees and travelers from several
Muslim-majority countries, arguing that his executive order is
the same as the first one that was halted by federal courts.
GERMANY
Trump's meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel has
been pushed back from Tuesday until Friday because of the winter
storm bearing down on the northeastern United States, the White
House says.
Ahead of her trip to Washington, Merkel tells business
leaders in Munich that free trade is important for both the
United States and Germany.
CHINA
Trump is planning to host Chinese President Xi Jinping at a
two-day summit next month, according to media reports, as his
administration seeks to smooth relations with the world's
second-largest economy.
ISRAEL/PALESTINIANS
Trump's Middle East envoy and Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu meet in Jerusalem as the new administration
tries to restart peace talks with the Palestinians.
AUTO STANDARDS
Trump is set to formally announce a review of vehicle fuel
efficiency rules locked in at the end of the Obama
administration when he meets with automaker chiefs this week,
according to two sources briefed on the matter.
BUDGET
Trump on Thursday unveils his 2018 budget emphasizing a
military buildup, and some Republicans are concerned they will
be forced to choose between opposing the president or backing
reductions in popular programs such as aid for disabled children
and hot meals for the elderly.
ADMINISTRATION
The U.S. Senate confirms Trump's pick to run the government
health programs for the elderly, poor and disabled, Medicare and
Medicaid, filling a critical role as Republicans fight to repeal
and replace Obamacare.
