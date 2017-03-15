March 15 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:

TRAVEL BAN

Court hearings in Hawaii and Maryland on Wednesday could decide the immediate fate of Trump's revised travel ban, which is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on Thursday.

RUSSIA AND WIRETAPPING

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham says Congress is ready to "flex its muscles" if FBI Director James Comey does not answer lawmakers' questions by Wednesday about possible Russian ties to the Trump campaign or provide evidence of a wiretapping warrant for Trump Tower.

BUDGET

Trump on Thursday will offer the first details of his plans for deep cuts in domestic programs and foreign aid, releasing a budget outline that would boost military spending by $54 billion and seek cuts of the same size in nondefense programs.

AUTOS

Trump will announce that the Environmental Protection Agency will revive a review of the feasibility of strict fuel efficiency standards through 2025 but will not seek to withdraw California's authority to set its own vehicle rules, a White House official says.

CHINA

China's Premier Li Keqiang says Beijing does not want a trade war with the United States and he wants talks between both sides to achieve common ground.

MARKETS

The top U.S. derivatives regulator is laying plans for a sweeping overhaul of the agency that will include everything from cutting regulation to restructuring the unit that conducts surveillance for market abuses.

G20

Germany will press G20 members to sign off on a set of principles including free trade at this week's meeting of the group's financial leaders, in what the Trump administration may perceive as a challenge to its more protectionist stance. (Compiled by Bill Trott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)