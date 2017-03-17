March 17 Highlights of the day for U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
RUSSIA
Trump downplays his private business with Russia but a
Reuters review finds at least 63 individuals with Russian
passports or addresses have bought at least $98.4 million worth
of property in seven Trump-branded luxury towers in southern
Florida.
MERKEL VISIT
Trump reiterates his support for NATO and presses German
Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet the alliance's military
spending target in the first face-to-face meeting between the
two leaders.
Germany's economy minister says the country could file a
lawsuit against the United States at the World Trade
Organization over the U.S. president's proposed border tax.
HEALTHCARE
Trump steps up his efforts to win support for the
Republicans' plan to dismantle Obamacare, wooing some
conservative lawmakers at the White House ahead of an expected
vote on the legislation in the House of Representatives next
week.
NORTH KOREA
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issues the Trump
administration's starkest warning yet to North Korea, saying a
military response will be "on the table" if Pyongyang takes
action to threaten South Korean and U.S. forces.
WIRETAPPING
A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May says the
White House assures her it will not repeat what Britain says
were false allegations that its GCHQ spy agency helped former
U.S. President Barack Obama eavesdrop on Trump, who played down
the issue at a news conference.
The Justice Department says it delivered documents to
congressional committees responding to their request for
information that could shed light on Trump's Obama spying
claims.
ADMINISTRATION
Trump is expected to nominate New York lawyer George T.
Conway III, husband of senior White House adviser Kellyanne
Conway, to lead the Justice Department's civil division, a
source says.
MILITARY BUILDUP
Interviews with shipbuilders, unions and a review of
documents show major obstacles to Trump's plan to build dozens
of new warships in one of the biggest peacetime expansions of
the U.S. Navy.
ENVIRONMENT
Trump's proposal to do away with the federal agency that
investigates chemical accidents is drawing sharp criticism from
environmental, labor and safety advocates, who say it would put
American lives at risk.
