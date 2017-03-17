March 17 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:

RUSSIA

Trump downplays his private business with Russia but a Reuters review finds at least 63 individuals with Russian passports or addresses have bought at least $98.4 million worth of property in seven Trump-branded luxury towers in southern Florida.

MERKEL VISIT

Trump reiterates his support for NATO and presses German Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet the alliance's military spending target in the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.

Germany's economy minister says the country could file a lawsuit against the United States at the World Trade Organization over the U.S. president's proposed border tax.

HEALTHCARE

Trump steps up his efforts to win support for the Republicans' plan to dismantle Obamacare, wooing some conservative lawmakers at the White House ahead of an expected vote on the legislation in the House of Representatives next week.

NORTH KOREA

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issues the Trump administration's starkest warning yet to North Korea, saying a military response will be "on the table" if Pyongyang takes action to threaten South Korean and U.S. forces.

WIRETAPPING

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May says the White House assures her it will not repeat what Britain says were false allegations that its GCHQ spy agency helped former U.S. President Barack Obama eavesdrop on Trump, who played down the issue at a news conference.

The Justice Department says it delivered documents to congressional committees responding to their request for information that could shed light on Trump's Obama spying claims.

ADMINISTRATION

Trump is expected to nominate New York lawyer George T. Conway III, husband of senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, to lead the Justice Department's civil division, a source says.

MILITARY BUILDUP

Interviews with shipbuilders, unions and a review of documents show major obstacles to Trump's plan to build dozens of new warships in one of the biggest peacetime expansions of the U.S. Navy.

ENVIRONMENT

Trump's proposal to do away with the federal agency that investigates chemical accidents is drawing sharp criticism from environmental, labor and safety advocates, who say it would put American lives at risk. (Compiled by Bill Trott; Editing by JS Benkoe and Lisa Shumaker)