March 19 Highlights of the day for U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
HEALTHCARE
U.S. House Republicans are working on changes to their
healthcare overhaul bill to provide more generous tax credits
for older Americans and add a work requirement for the Medicaid
program for the poor, House Speaker Paul Ryan says. id on
Sunday.
DIPLOMACY
With warm words from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Secretary
of State Rex Tillerson ends his first trip to Asia since taking
office with an agreement to work together with China on North
Korea and putting aside trickier issues.
Despite a long list of potential pitfalls, Tillerson's visit
to China, the first by a senior member of the Trump
administration, passed off relatively smoothly although there
were no tangible gains to show.
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen rejects Trump's
claim that Germany owes NATO and the United States "vast sums"
of money for defence.
WIRETAPPING
U.S. lawmakers from both parties say they have seen no proof
to support the claim by Trump that his predecessor, Barack
Obama, had wiretapped him last year, adding pressure on Trump to
explain or back off his repeated assertion.
