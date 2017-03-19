March 19 Highlights of the day for U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
HEALTHCARE
U.S. House Republicans are working on changes to their
healthcare overhaul bill to provide more generous tax credits
for older Americans and add a work requirement for the Medicaid
program for the poor, House Speaker Paul Ryan says. id on
Sunday.
DIPLOMACY
With warm words from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Secretary
of State Rex Tillerson ends his first trip to Asia since taking
office with an agreement to work together with China on North
Korea and putting aside trickier issues.
Despite a long list of potential pitfalls, Tillerson's visit
to China, the first by a senior member of the Trump
administration, passed off relatively smoothly although there
were no tangible gains to show.
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen rejects Trump's
claim that Germany owes NATO and the United States "vast sums"
of money for defence.
Trump criticizes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he
is "acting very, very badly."
WIRETAPPING
U.S. lawmakers from both parties say they have seen no proof
to support the claim by Trump that his predecessor, Barack
Obama, had wiretapped him last year, adding pressure on Trump to
explain or back off his repeated assertion.
BUDGET
A detailed version of Trump's budget to be released in May
will lay out plans to eventually erase U.S. deficits, White
House budget director Mick Mulvaney says.
TAX REFORM
Trump may begin his overhaul of the U.S. tax code as early
as late spring, White House spokesman Sean Spicer has told
Ireland's Sunday Independent newspaper.
WHITE HOUSE SECURITY
A 29-year-old man who was arrested near the White House late
on Saturday falsely told the U.S. Secret Service he had a bomb,
according to a police report.
(Compiled by Peter Cooney)