March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:

RUSSIA

The Republican chairman of the House of Representatives intelligence committee sets off a political firestorm when he says the communications of members of Trump's transition team were caught up in incidental surveillance targeting foreigners.

The main investigative panel of the House of Representatives has asked the White House and the FBI for documents regarding former national security adviser Michael Flynn's foreign contacts with Russia, Turkey and others, its Republican chairman and Democratic counterpart say.

HEALTHCARE

Trump and House of Representatives leaders push for votes for their plan to overhaul Obamacare and appear to make progress in their efforts to win over conservative Republicans who have demanded changes to the legislation.

MIDDLE EAST

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, speaking at a meeting of countries fighting Islamic State, says the United States will set up "interim zones of stability" to help refugees return home in the next phase of the fight against Islamic State and al Qaeda.

U.S.-led coalition aircraft drops fighters for the first time into an area near the Syrian city of Raqqa to retake territory from Islamic State in a mission that includes artillery and special operations troops.

SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch says presidents must obey court orders and expresses uncertainty about language in the Constitution barring U.S. government officials from taking payments from a foreign country as Democrats grill him on issues involving Trump.

CABINET

Labor Secretary nominee R. Alexander Acosta tells a Senate committee he will abide by Trump's directive to review a pending "fiduciary rule" for retirement investment advisers, indicating he believed it goes too far.

STATE DEPARTMENT

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will meet with Tillerson to discuss the administration's proposed budget, the panel's chairman says, after heated opposition in Congress to Trump's plan to slash funding for diplomacy and foreign aid.

INTERNET PRIVACY

The Senate takes up a measure to repeal regulations adopted by the Obama administration requiring internet service providers to do more to protect customers' privacy than websites like Alphabet Inc's Google or Facebook Inc.

BLACK CAUCUS

Leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus meet with Trump about infrastructure and reducing urban crime, calling the sit-down a "positive" first step toward finding common ground.