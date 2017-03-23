March 23 Highlights of the day for U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
HEALTHCARE
Trump fails to persuade enough skeptical members of his own
Republican Party to begin dismantling Obamacare, forcing the
House of Representatives to delay a vote on the healthcare
legislation.
SUPREME COURT
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer pledges to pursue a
procedural hurdle to try to block the confirmation of Trump's
Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, a move that could provoke a
nasty partisan fight and change the way the Senate does
business.
SURVEILLANCE
The Republican head of the U.S. House of Representatives
Intelligence Committee apologizes for his handling of sensitive
allegations about U.S. spy agency surveillance of President
Donald Trump's team.
KEYSTONE PIPELINE
The State Department will approve on Friday the permit
needed to proceed with construction of the Canada-to-United
States Keystone XL oil pipeline, a project blocked by former
President Barack Obama, according to government
sources.
IMMIGRATION
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is directing U.S.
diplomatic missions to identify "populations warranting
increased scrutiny" and to toughen screening for visa applicants
in those groups, according to diplomatic cables seen by
Reuters.
NOMINEES
The Senate narrowly confirms Trump's nominee for ambassador
to Israel, David Friedman, an outspoken bankruptcy lawyer
aligned with the Israeli right.
Jay Clayton, the Wall Street attorney chosen by Trump to
lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, defends
himself against charges that he had multiple conflicts of
interest that would cause him to miss too many SEC votes.
IRAN
Iran would face tighter U.S. sanctions over ballistic
missile launches and other non-nuclear activities under a bill
announced by a bipartisan group of senators, echoing a harder
line on Tehran espoused by Trump.
TRADE, PROCUREMENT
The Trump administration is preparing new executive orders
to re-examine all 14 U.S. free trade agreements and review
government procurement policies to aid American companies, two
administration officials say.
MIDDLE EAST
Two months after stepping down as Obama's ambassador to
Israel, Dan Shapiro sees some good in the initial peace efforts
by the new Trump administration, even as he voices grievances
against it.
TRUMP HOTEL
The Trump International Hotel in Washington is not in
violation of federal conflict-of-interest rules that bar elected
officials from taking part in a lease of federal property, the
U.S. General Services Administration says.
