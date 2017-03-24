March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S.
President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
HEALTHCARE
Trump suffers a stunning political setback in a Congress
controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pull
legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, a major 2016
election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Trump says the healthcare legislation he supported had been
"very, very close" to getting enough support in the House of
Representatives and that now he probably will move on to tax
reform.
Wall Street's predilection for a glass-half-full view of
Trump is on full display as investors back off fears that a
failure to repeal Obamacare would endanger his entire agenda in
favor of optimism that he will simply get on with tax cuts and
infrastructure spending.
Nearly half of American adults say the Republican healthcare
reform measure that was pulled from consideration by the House
is "not an improvement" over Obamacare, according to a
Reuters/Ipsos poll.
SURVEILLANCE
The partisan divide over the House Intelligence Committee's
probe of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election
deepens when the committee's top Democrat suggested its
Republican chairman canceled a public hearing after pressure
from the White House.
SUPREME COURT
A third of Democratic senators have so far announced they
will vote against confirming Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil
Gorsuch, adding to a chorus of opposition from the left, but
leaving questions over whether there will be a concerted effort
to block a vote in the Senate.
PIPELINE
Trump's administration approves TransCanada Corp's
Keystone XL pipeline, cheering the oil industry and angering
environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial
project loom.
ECONOMY
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says financial
markets could improve "significantly" once they fully reflect
the potential for economic growth from Trump's policies.
TRAVEL BAN
A federal judge in Virginia rules that Trump's travel ban
was justified, increasing the likelihood the measure will go
before the Supreme Court as the decision takes an opposing view
to courts in Maryland and Hawaii that have halted the order.
CALIFORNIA CARS
California approves vehicle pollution targets that the Trump
administration last week put on hold, setting up a potential
face-off between federal and state regulators that could be
expensive for automakers and a headache for consumers.
JOBS
Trump touts Charter Communications Inc's decision
to invest $25 billion in the United States and its previously
disclosed plan to hire 20,000 workers over four years.
(Compiled by Bill Trott and Jonathan Oatis; Editing by Sandra
Maler and Lisa Shumaker)