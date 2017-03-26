March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:

TAX REFORM

Fresh off a defeat on U.S. healthcare legislation, the White House warns rebellious conservative lawmakers that they should get behind Trump's agenda or he may bypass them on future legislative fights, including tax reform.

HEALTHCARE

Republicans may have failed to overthrow Obamacare last week, but there are plenty of ways they can chip away at it.

RUSSIA PROBE

Roger Stone, a longtime ally of Trump, says he has offered to testify before a congressional committee investigating possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and ties to the Trump campaign.

REGULATIONS

Trump will sign an order on Tuesday aimed at making it easier for companies to produce energy in the United States, administration officials say.

