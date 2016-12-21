Dec 21 Hotels in Las Vegas and Washington D.C.
owned by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday
they have entered into collective bargaining agreements with
some of their workers, who will drop claims that the hotels
violated federal labor law.
The four-year contracts effective Jan. 1 will provide
employees of Trump International hotels in those cities with
annual raises and pension and health care benefits, Trump Hotels
and four unions said in a joint statement.
Under the agreement one of the unions, Unite Here Culinary
Workers Union Local 226, will withdraw a series of cases filed
with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board against the Las
Vegas hotel, union spokeswoman Bethany Khan said.
Those cases had been expected to be an early test of how
Trump, who as president will have influence over the NLRB, would
handle concerns over conflicts of interest raised by his
business holdings. Trump takes office on Jan. 20.
Separately, Politico reported on Wednesday that Trump's
transition team is considering the use of discretionary trusts
to avoid conflicts of interest for Trump family members or
administration officials.
