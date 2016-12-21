Dec 21 Hotels in Las Vegas and Washington D.C. owned by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday they have entered into collective bargaining agreements with some of their workers, who will drop claims that the hotels violated federal labor law.

The four-year contracts effective Jan. 1 will provide employees of Trump International hotels in those cities with annual raises and pension and health care benefits, Trump Hotels and four unions said in a joint statement.

Under the agreement one of the unions, Unite Here Culinary Workers Union Local 226, will withdraw a series of cases filed with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board against the Las Vegas hotel, union spokeswoman Bethany Khan said.

Those cases had been expected to be an early test of how Trump, who as president will have influence over the NLRB, would handle concerns over conflicts of interest raised by his business holdings. Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Separately, Politico reported on Wednesday that Trump's transition team is considering the use of discretionary trusts to avoid conflicts of interest for Trump family members or administration officials. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Frances Kerry)