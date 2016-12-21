(Corrects first, second, third, sixth and eighth paragraphs to
By Daniel Wiessner
Dec 21 Hotels in Las Vegas and Washington owned
by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump have reached agreements
with their workers' unions that will bring an end to a series of
cases claiming the hotels violated federal labor law, the unions
said on Wednesday.
More than 500 food and beverage and housekeeping employees
at the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas have entered into a
four-year collective bargaining agreement effective Jan. 1 that
guarantees annual raises and pension and healthcare benefits,
Trump Hotels and Unite Here Culinary Workers Union Local 226
said in a joint statement.
Under the agreement, the union will withdraw a series of
cases filed with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board against
the hotel, union spokeswoman Bethany Khan said.
Those cases had been expected to be an early test of how
Trump, who as president will have influence over the NLRB, would
handle concerns over conflicts of interest raised by his
business holdings.
Trump takes office on Jan. 20.
Trump Hotels, meanwhile, also agreed to permit workers at
the Trump International Hotel Washington D.C., which opened in
October, to organize, the company said.
Last week, Democrats in the U.S. Congress called on Trump to
divest from the Washington hotel, which is in a building leased
from the federal government, saying the lease would pose a
conflict of interest because he would essentially be both its
landlord and tenant once he is sworn in.
Eric Danziger, the chief executive of Trump Hotels, called
Unite Here Local 25, the union organizing workers at the hotel,
which is down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, an
"important partner" in a statement.
"We share mutual goals with the union, as we both desire to
ensure outstanding jobs for the employees, while also enabling
the hotel to operate successfully in a competitive environment,"
he said.
As part of the agreement, the Trump Organization will also
end its appeal of a November NLRB decision that said it violated
workers' rights to organize at the Las Vegas hotel.
The Trump Organization still faces a pending case at the
NLRB claiming it required thousands of U.S. employees to sign
unlawfully broad confidentiality agreements.
Separately, Politico reported on Wednesday that Trump's
transition team is considering the use of discretionary trusts
to avoid conflicts of interest for Trump family members or
administration officials.
