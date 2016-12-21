(Adds comment from Trump Organization general counsel,
paragraphs 5-6)
By Daniel Wiessner
Dec 21 Hotels in Las Vegas and Washington owned
by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump reached agreements with
their workers' unions that will end a series of cases alleging
the hotels violated federal labor law, the Trump Organization
and unions said on Wednesday.
More than 500 food and beverage and housekeeping employees
at the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas entered into a
four-year collective bargaining agreement effective Jan. 1 that
guarantees annual raises and pension and healthcare benefits,
Trump Hotels and Unite Here Culinary Workers Union Local 226
said in a joint statement.
Under the agreement, the union will withdraw a series of
cases filed with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board against
the hotel, union spokeswoman Bethany Khan said.
Those cases had been expected to be an early test of how
Trump, who as president will have influence over the NLRB, would
handle concerns over conflicts of interest raised by his
business holdings. Trump takes office on Jan. 20.
Alan Garten, general counsel of the Trump Organization, said
in an interview the company was moving to resolve legal disputes
that could raise concerns about conflicts.
"(It is) certainly better to avoid distraction, but we're
going to continue to move forward on matters where we think
we're in the right," Garten said.
Trump Hotels also agreed to permit workers at the Trump
International Hotel Washington D.C., which opened in October, to
organize, the company said on Wednesday.
Last week, Democrats in the U.S. Congress called on Trump to
divest from the Washington hotel, which is in a building leased
from the federal government, saying the lease would pose a
conflict of interest because he would essentially be both its
landlord and tenant once he is sworn in.
Eric Danziger, chief executive of Trump Hotels, called Unite
Here Local 25, the union organizing workers at the hotel, which
is down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, an "important
partner" in a statement.
"We share mutual goals with the union, as we both desire to
ensure outstanding jobs for the employees, while also enabling
the hotel to operate successfully in a competitive environment,"
he said.
As part of the agreement, the Trump Organization will end
its appeal of a November NLRB decision that said it violated
workers' rights to organize at the Las Vegas hotel.
The Trump Organization still faces a pending case at the
NLRB claiming it required thousands of U.S. employees to sign
unlawfully broad confidentiality agreements.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, N.Y.; Additional
reporting by Emily Stephenson in Honolulu; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis and Peter Cooney)