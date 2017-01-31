(Updates with Homan's background, comment from Kelly)
Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday
appointed Thomas Homan acting director of U.S. Immigration and
Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Department of Homeland Security
said.
Homan has served as the executive director of the ICE's
enforcement and removal operations, leading its efforts to
arrest and removal of undocumented immigrants since 2013, DHS
Secretary John Kelly said in a statement.
Homan replaces Daniel Ragsdale as the acting director of
ICE. Ragsdale remains deputy director at the agency where he has
served for four years, ICE said in a Tweet.
Kelly did not give a reason for the change in ICE
leadership, only to say that Homan "will continue to serve as a
strong, effective leader for the men and women of ICE."
Also on Monday, Trump fired top federal government lawyer
Sally Yates after she defied the White House and refused to
defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority
countries.
The White House said that Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the
Eastern District of Virginia, was sworn in at 9 p.m. ET and
would be acting U.S. attorney general until Republican Senator
Jeff Sessions, who is awaiting Senate confirmation, is approved.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Robert
Birsel)