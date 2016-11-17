President, Founder and CEO of Fedex Frederick Smith arrives to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, NY, U.S. November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

WASHINGTON U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a series of meetings on Thursday as he and his transition team continue their work to build a cabinet and staff federal government positions before he takes office on Jan. 20

In addition to his first meeting with a foreign leader since winning the Nov. 8 presidential election - he is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later on Thursday - Trump is scheduled to meet with the following people, according to his transition team:

FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE HENRY KISSINGER

Kissinger, 93, was secretary of state under Republican presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford and shared a controversial Nobel Peace Prize with North Vietnam's Le Duc Tho after the Paris Peace Accords of January 1973 to end the Vietnam War. He later set up a consulting firm in New York and has served on corporate boards after leaving government. Trump has previously met with former Secretary of State James Baker.

SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR NIKKI HALEY

Haley's name has surfaced as a potential secretary of state. The daughter of immigrants from India, she was the first woman elected governor of South Carolina. Haley backed Trump's rivals Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz during the Republican presidential nomination process. She was first elected in 2010 amid a wave of support from Republican Party's conservative Tea Party wing.

U.S. HOUSE FINANCIAL SERVICES CHAIRMAN JEB HENSARLING

A Texas Republican, Hensarling has been mentioned as a contender for U.S. Treasury secretary under Trump. He is serving his seventh term in Congress and leads the House panel charged with overseeing banks and other Wall Street companies.

FEDEX CORP PRESIDENT, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD FRED SMITH

Smith, 72, founded the global freight, package and business service company in 1971. In June, he told Business Insider he was concerned with both Trump and his presidential election rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton, and their impact on businesses, particularly when it comes to trade.

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RICK SCOTT

An early backer of Trump, Scott is from a key swing state that helped deliver the presidency to Republicans. He has been mentioned as a possible pick to lead the U.S. Health and Human Services Department. Scott, in his second term, also led the Rebuilding America Now PAC supporting Trump during the presidential campaign.

ORACLE CORP CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SAFRA CATZ

Catz, an 18-year veteran of the information technology company, has been a co-chief executive for the past two years. During the Republican primary contest, she gave large donations to Rubio, who lost the presidential nomination but won re-election as a U.S. senator from Florida.

GENERAL JACK KEANE

A retired U.S. Army general, Keane is a defense hawk who helped devise the 2007 Iraq "surge" to send tens of thousands more U.S. troops to Iraq to quell sectarian strife. He also served as an informal consultant to then President George W. Bush. Keane is currently chairman of the board of the Institute for the Study of War think tank.

ADMIRAL MIKE ROGERS

Rogers is director of the National Security Agency and commander of the U.S. Cyber Command, positions he has held since 2014. He has also been director for Intelligence for the Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Pacific Command.

KEN BLACKWELL

A member of Trump's transition team, Blackwell is a senior fellow at the Family Research Council, an influential conservative Christian lobbying group in Washington that opposes abortion and gay marriage. A former mayor of Cincinnati, he worked as an undersecretary in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under former President George H.W. Bush.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Frances Kerry)