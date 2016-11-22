WASHINGTON Nov 22 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump abruptly canceled a meeting scheduled for Tuesday with The
New York Times newspaper that he has frequently criticized,
complaining in morning Twitter posts about inaccurate coverage
and a "nasty tone."
The move came a day after the Republican real estate magnate
met with television anchors and news industry executives and
reporters in New York in a session The Washington Post described
as a contentious but generally respectful.
Trump singled out reporting of his campaign by CNN and NBC
that he considered to be unfair, the Post said, citing four
participants at the meeting. The moves illustrated Trump's
complicated relationship with the news media.
As a presidential candidate, Trump was quick to bristle at
unflattering news coverage, even as he remained accessible to
certain reporters, including several from the Times. At one
point, he banned The Post, Buzzfeed and Politico from receiving
credentials to attend his events after their coverage was
critical of him.
"I canceled today's meeting with the failing @nytimes when
the terms and conditions of the meeting were changed at the last
moment. Not nice," Trump said in a Twitter post.
"Perhaps a new meeting will be set up with the @nytimes. In
the meantime they continue to cover me inaccurately and with a
nasty tone!" Trump wrote in a second post.
A spokeswoman for the Times said the newspaper was not aware
the meeting was canceled until Trump's tweet, which came at
about 6:30 a.m. EST (1130 GMT). Trump's team tried to change the
conditions of the meeting on Monday, asking that it be off the
record, but the newspaper refused, said spokeswoman Eileen
Murphy.
"In the end, we concluded with them that we would go back to
the original plan of a small off the record session and a larger
on the record session with reporters and columnists," she said
in a statement.
Trump has not held a traditional news conference to talk
about his priorities since his election on Nov. 8.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina
Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)