(Recasts with details about Trump's choice for top job at CMS)
By Steve Holland
NEW YORK Nov 28 President-elect Donald Trump
will roll out two top members of what he will cast as a "dream
team" on Tuesday to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, a
transition official told Reuters on Monday.
Trump is set to name Georgia congressman Tom Price as Health
and Human Services secretary and Indiana consultant Seema Verma
to lead the powerful Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
(CMS), an agency that oversees government health programs and
insurance standards.
If confirmed by the Senate, Price and Verma will play a
central role in overhauling the health care insurance law better
known as Obamacare, the signature domestic legislative
achievement of President Barack Obama, once the Trump
administration takes office on Jan. 20.
Price, an orthopedic surgeon and vociferous critic of the
Affordable Care Act, has long championed a plan of tax credits,
expanded health savings accounts, and lawsuit reforms to replace
Obamacare.
Verma was the architect of the nation's first consumer
directed Medicaid program, the Health Indiana Plan, which
requires beneficiaries to make monthly contributions to health
savings accounts.
Trump had pledged during his campaign for the White House to
repeal Obamacare and replace it with a plan to give states more
control over the Medicaid health plan for the poor and allow
insurers to sell plans nationally.
However, after meeting Obama following the Nov. 8 election,
Trump said he would consider keeping provisions in the law that
let parents keep adult children up to age 26 on insurance
policies and bar insurers from denying coverage to people with
pre-existing conditions.
Price and Verma are two of about 70 people who Trump and
Vice President-elect Mike Pence have met so far as they look to
shape their White House and Cabinet team before taking office.
Trump and Pence are also expected to reveal an additional
Cabinet pick on Tuesday.
SECRETARY OF STATE INTRIGUE
But the coveted secretary of state job will not be announced
on Tuesday, Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump, said in a Fox
News interview.
The jockeying to be America's top diplomat is taking place
in an unusually open fashion, reflecting the unconventional
political approach of Trump, a real estate magnate who has never
held public office.
Trump was slated to have dinner on Tuesday night with Mitt
Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee. Romney was a
fierce critic of Trump during his run for office but is now a
"top flight" candidate for the secretary of state post, Miller
said.
Miller said Trump was also considering former New York mayor
Rudy Giuliani - favored by Trump loyalists who worked on the
election campaign - and discussed the position with retired
general David Petraeus on Monday.
"Just met with General Petraeus--was very impressed!" Trump
said on Twitter shortly after Petraeus left the hour-long
meeting in Manhattan.
Petraeus, a former U.S. military commander who led
international forces in both Iraq and Afghanistan, was sentenced
to two years' probation and fined $100,000 last year for the
unauthorized removal and retention of classified information.
He admitted sharing classified information with his
biographer, with whom he was having an affair. The scandal
forced Petraeus to resign from the CIA in 2012.
Petraeus said after meeting Trump the New York businessman
"basically walked us around the world" in their discussion. "He
showed a great grasp of the variety of challenges that are out
there and some of the opportunities as well," Petraeus told
reporters.
PETRAEUS' TROUBLE
Petraeus' past mishandling of classified documents is
unlikely to be an obstacle to Trump offering him a top
government post, even though Trump harshly criticized Democratic
rival Hillary Clinton during the campaign for using a private
email server while she was secretary of state.
Trump often compared the prosecution of Petraeus with the
lack of legal action against Clinton, who was investigated by
the Federal Bureau of Investigation but never charged with any
offense.
"Just based on his public statements, I think (Trump) sees
Petraeus as a good man who made a mistake, who did a fraction of
what other people have done and received a lot more punishment,"
said a source who has advised the transition team on national
security.
Among the Trump transition team, Petraeus and Romney are
supported by Republicans looking for a candidate with gravitas
who can unify the party, the source said.
But Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser who managed Trump's
campaign, has said Romney would cause a backlash among his
supporters, who back Guiliani.
Miller said Conway has Trump's blessing to express her views
about Romney.
On Tuesday, Trump also plans to meet U.S. Senator Bob Corker
of Tennessee, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee who is also said to be in the mix.
Ideological conservatives hope Trump picks John Bolton, the
former ambassador to the United Nations, the source said. Corker
is well regarded but some in the Trump camp do not want too many
senators in the Cabinet, the source said.
(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom, Eric Beech and Julia
Harte in Washington; Writing by Alistair Bell and Roberta
Rampton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Peter Cooney and Paul Tait)