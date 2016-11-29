By Steve Holland
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 29 President-elect Donald Trump
will announce on Tuesday he has chosen a vociferous Obamacare
critic and an Indiana policy expert to help him overhaul the
U.S. healthcare system, a transition official told Reuters.
Trump is set to name Republican Representative Tom Price, an
orthopedic surgeon from Georgia, as his Health and Human
Services secretary, and consultant Seema Verma to lead the
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), a powerful
agency that oversees government health programs and insurance
standards.
He is expected to cast Price and Verma as a "dream team" to
help him once he takes office on Jan. 20 with his campaign
pledge to repeal President Barack Obama's signature health law,
the Affordable Care Act that is better known as Obamacare.
Trump has said he will replace Obamacare with a plan to give
states more control over the Medicaid health plan for the poor
and allow insurers to sell plans nationally.
Both positions require Senate confirmation and the Trump
administration will need to have agreement from the
Republican-led U.S. Congress to repeal and replace the health
law.
Price, an early Trump supporter from the U.S. House of
Representatives, is currently the chairman of the budget
committee. He has long championed a plan of tax credits,
expanded health savings accounts, and lawsuit reforms to replace
Obamacare.
Verma worked with Vice President-Elect Mike Pence, the
governor of Indiana, on a compromise to expand Medicaid coverage
for the state's poor with federal funding.
The Indiana program requires beneficiaries to make monthly
contributions to health savings accounts.
Price campaigned with Trump because he promised to overhaul
Obamacare. However, Trump's position on the health insurance
program appeared to soften after he met Obama following the
hard-fought Nov. 8 election.
Trump said he would consider keeping provisions in the law
that let parents keep adult children up to age 26 on insurance
policies and bar insurers from denying coverage to people with
pre-existing conditions.
Price and Verma are two of about 70 people who Trump has met
so far as he looks to shape his White House and Cabinet team.
Trump is expected to reveal an additional Cabinet pick on
Tuesday, but is not expected to announce his choices for the
three biggest positions - state, defense and treasury - as he
continues to consider his options.
After seeing retired general David Petraeus on Monday - a
potential candidate for the State Department or the Pentagon -
Trump is expected to meet U.S. Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee,
the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on
Tuesday, and later have dinner with Mitt Romney.
Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, and Corker
are in the running for secretary of state, along with former New
York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom, Eric Beech and Julia
Harte in WASHINGTON; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Paul
Tait)