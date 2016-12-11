WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump said he didn't believe reports that intelligence agencies
concluded Russia intervened in the presidential election on his
behalf, according to an interview broadcast on "Fox News
Sunday."
"I think it's ridiculous. I think it's just another
excuse. I don't believe it," Trump said in the interview, taped
on Saturday. He blamed Democrats for putting out the media
reports and said he did believe they came from the Central
Intelligence Agency.
A senior U.S. intelligence official told Reuters on Friday
that intelligence agencies have concluded with "high confidence"
that not only did their Russian counterparts direct the hacking
of Democratic Party organizations and leaders, but they did so
to undermine Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
