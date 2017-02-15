(.)
WASHINGTON Feb 15 U.S. President Donald Trump
assailed U.S. intelligence agencies on Wednesday for what he
said were illegal information leaks, and dismissed reports of
contacts between members of his presidential campaign and
Russian intelligence officials.
Trump went on the counter-offensive as his administration
reeled from the abrupt dismissal of Michael Flynn as national
security adviser on Monday.
The New York Times reported late on Tuesday that phone call
records and intercepted calls showed members of Trump's
presidential campaign and other Trump associates had repeated
contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year
before the Nov. 8 election.
Trump dismissed the report, firing back in a series of early
morning tweets on Wednesday.
"This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to
cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing
campaign," the Republican president tweeted, citing his former
Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential contest.
In another tweet, Trump said: "Information is being
illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the
intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia," adding
that the situation was "very serious."
"The real scandal here is that classified information is
illegally given out by "intelligence" like candy. Very
un-American!" Trump wrote.
He did not give evidence to back his charge that
intelligence officials were supplying information to the news
media. He did not say if he had ordered any investigation into
leaks.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the Times report,
which the Kremlin dismissed on Wednesday.
CNN also reported that Trump advisers were in constant
contact with Russian officials during the campaign.
INTERCEPTED COMMUNICATIONS
The Times, citing current and former U.S. officials, said
U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies intercepted the
communications around the same time they discovered Russia was
trying to disrupt the presidential election by hacking into the
Democratic National Committee.
The officials had seen no evidence of collusion between the
Trump campaign and the Russians on the hacking or other efforts
to influence the election, the Times said, but they were still
alarmed by the intercepted communications.
Flynn was forced out over conversations he had with the
Russian ambassador before Trump took office on Jan. 20, and his
misrepresentations to Vice President Mike Pence over what he had
discussed.
The Times said the intercepted calls in its report were
different from the wiretapped conversations between Flynn and
the ambassador, Sergei Kislyak.
U.S. lawmakers, including some leading Republicans, called
on Tuesday for a deeper inquiry into not just Flynn's actions
but broader White House ties to Russia. Trump has long said that
he would like improved relations with Russian President Vladimir
Putin.
Flynn's conversations with the Russian ambassador took place
around the time that then-President Barack Obama imposed new
sanctions on Russia on Dec. 29, charging that Moscow had used
cyber attacks to try to influence the presidential election in
Trump's favor.
A U.S. official familiar with the transcripts of the calls
with the ambassador said Flynn indicated that if Russia did not
retaliate, that could smooth the way toward a broader discussion
of improving U.S.-Russian relations once Trump took power.
This was potentially illegal under a law barring
unauthorized private citizens from interfering in disputes the
United States has with other countries.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and
Frances Kerry)