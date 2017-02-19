By Jeff Mason and Irene Klotz
| MELBOURNE, Fla.
MELBOURNE, Fla. Feb 18 President Donald Trump,
after a rocky first month in office, returned to the campaign
trail on Saturday to deliver another attack on the media and
tout his White House accomplishments in the friendly and
familiar atmosphere of a rally with supporters.
Landing on Air Force One as the sun set near a hangar filled
with thousands of people, Trump reveled in the crowd and listed
promises he had kept, including starting the process of building
a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, deporting immigrants, and
pulling the country out of a trade agreement with Asian nations.
"Life is a campaign. Making our country great again is a
campaign," he told reporters on Air Force One when asked about
criticism that he was starting to campaign so early.
The rally marks an especially early start to the 2020
election campaign. Trump filed re-election papers with the
Federal Election Commission five hours after he was sworn in as
president on Jan. 20.
The businessman-turned-politican told the crowd he wanted to
speak to them without the filter of "fake news," his standard
critique of the journalists and media organizations that cover
him. The White House has been unhappy with stories portraying
Trump's first weeks as chaotic.
His short tenure has been marked by turmoil over a
contentious executive order limiting immigration from seven
Muslim-majority countries and the resignation of his national
security adviser.
The abrupt departure of Michael Flynn followed revelations
that he had discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with the Russian
ambassador to the United States before Trump took office and
misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.
“I want him to know that we support him," said Carmela
Rocheleau, 33, a registered nurse from Port St. Lucie, Florida,
who attended Trump's rally.
"Everybody is going against him and I want him to know that
we care about all the hard work that he’s doing because it seems
like everybody attacks him for anything and nobody shows him any
good credit," she said."
Gene Huber, 47, a car salesman from West Palm Beach,
Florida, had been waiting in line to see Trump since 4 a.m. "His
excitement and the love that he shows us, the people, that’s why
each day brought me stronger and closer to him," Huber said.
In an unusual move, Trump allowed Huber to join him on stage
and address the crowd during the rally. He acknowledged later
that the move probably did not please the Secret Service.
At one point, Trump also read aloud the federal statute at
issue in the litigation challenging his immigration executive
order, while again criticizing the appellate panel that blocked
its enforcement.
He pledged a revised order would come in a matter of days.
"We don't give up," Trump said. "We never give up."
Trump also heavily criticized Senate Democrats for holding
up confirmation of his cabinet nominees. "They're doing the
wrong thing for the American people," he said.
He decried public-opinion polls that show him with a high
disapproval rating as "phony" and urged his supporters to pay no
attention to them. But after a speech filled with attacks on the
media and his opponents, the president tried to close on a
unifying note.
"Let us move past the differences of party and find a new
loyalty rooted deeply in our country," Trump told the crowd.
(Additional reporting by James Oliphant and Diane Bartz;
Editing by Tom Brown)