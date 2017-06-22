By Steve Holland
| CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 21
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 21 U.S. President
Donald Trump, under siege in Washington, defended his record at
a raucous political rally in Iowa on Wednesday, rejecting a
Russia investigation as a witch hunt and saying he was
succeeding against all odds, despite no major legislative
achievements.
"All we do is win, win, win,” he told a cheering crowd.
A feisty Trump spoke for more than an hour at a rally in
Cedar Rapids that was similar to those he held during last
year's presidential campaign. It included protesters escorted
out by police, Trump attacking the news media and supporters
waving signs saying "Drain the Swamp" in Washington.
Trump's first trip to Iowa since taking office on Jan. 20
came against a backdrop of problems in Washington. His
legislative agenda is struggling to gain traction, a federal
investigation of alleged Russian meddling into the election and
possible collusion with Trump's campaign continues and his
approval rating is below 40 percent in most polls.
But Trump touted jobs gains and an improving stock market as
evidence that his economic policies are working. He vowed he
would eventually get funding for a border wall with Mexico -
possibly with solar panels attached - despite congressional
refusal thus far.
"We're thinking about building the wall as a solar wall," he
said. "Pretty good imagination, right? It's my ideas."
Solar panels along the wall are among proposals that have
been submitted by companies to the Department of Homeland
Security, according to media reports.
Buoyed by Republican victories in special congressional
elections in Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday, Trump
blasted his opponents as "unbelievably nasty" and said cable
news anchors appeared stunned by the Democratic losses.
Unable to get Democrats to join Republicans in major
legislative efforts, Trump said the wounding by a gunman last
week of Republican Representative Steve Scalise in Alexandria,
Virginia, had fostered a spirit of unity. But he did not sound
optimistic about breaking through the partisan divide any time
soon.
Trump said he doubted he would have help from Democrats in
getting major healthcare legislation through the U.S. Congress.
He wants the Senate to join the House of Representatives in
approving legislation soon to reform the signature domestic
achievement of his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.
"If we went and got the single greatest healthcare plan in
the history of the world we would not get one Democrat vote
because they’re obstructionists," Trump said.
Looking to foreign policy, Trump complained about the
"bad hand" he had been dealt, such as North Korea's nuclear
program, days after American student Otto Warmbier died after
returning in a coma from captivity in North Korea.
On Tuesday, Trump had tweeted that he has basically given up
on getting help from Chinese President Xi Jinping on North Korea
after investing a lot of effort to coaxing Beijing to use its
influence on Pyongyang.
"I do like President Xi," said Trump, who was with the new
U.S. ambassador to China, former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad.
"I do wish we would have a little more help on North Korea."
(Additional reporting by Amanda Becker in Washington; Editing
by Bill Trott)