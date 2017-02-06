Feb 5 Several technology giants, including
Apple, Google and Microsoft, banded together on Sunday to file a
legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's temporary
immigration ban, arguing that it "inflicts significant harm on
American business."
The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th
Circuit, included other top tech firms including Facebook,
Twitter and Intel, as well as non-tech companies such as Levi
Strauss and Chobani. In all nearly 100 firms, including eBay,
Netflix and Uber signed onto the brief.
Trump's temporary immigration ban, the most contentious
policy move of his first two weeks in offices, faces crucial
legal hurdles.
His administration has a deadline on Monday to justify the
executive order temporarily barring immigrants from seven mostly
Muslim countries and the entry of refugees, after a federal
judge in Seattle blocked it with a temporary restraining order
on Friday.
"The Order represents a significant departure from the
principles of fairness and predictability that have governed the
immigration system of the United States for more than fifty
years," the brief stated.
"The Order inflicts significant harm on American business,
innovation, and growth as a result," it added.
"Immigrants or their children founded more than 200 of the
companies on the Fortune 500 list."
U.S. tech firms have been among the more vocal sectors
speaking out against the policy, with many of its staff made up
of foreign-born nationals.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco over
the weekend denied the Trump administration's request for an
immediate stay of the federal judge's temporary restraining
order that blocked nationwide the implementation of key parts of
the travel ban.
But the court said it would reconsider the government's
request after receiving more information.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)