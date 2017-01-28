AMSTERDAM Jan 28 Dutch airline KLM
said on Saturday it had refused carriage to the United States to
seven passengers from predominately Muslim countries subject to
a temporary immigration ban imposed by the Trump administration.
A spokeswoman for KLM, part of the Franco-Dutch Air France
KLM group, declined to specify which countries the passengers
came from or where they were flying from.
"Worldwide, we had seven passengers whom we had to inform
that there was no point in us taking them to the U.S.," said
spokeswoman Manel Vrijenhoek. "There is still some lack of
clarity about whom this ban affects."
