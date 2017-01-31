KUALA LUMPUR/BANGKOK Jan 31 Seeking to
capitalise on U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial new
travel restrictions, companies and officials in Asia said they
would target greater tourism and education ties with Muslims
worried about the curbs.
Trump's Friday directive put a 120-day hold on allowing
refugees into the country, an indefinite ban on refugees from
Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya,
Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
In Muslim-majority Malaysia, the group CEO of Asia's largest
budget airline, AirAsia, suggested countries in the
10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) could
cash in.
"With the world now getting more isolationist it's time for
ASEAN to start making it easier for tourists to come," Tony
Fernandes said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Malaysia is a popular destination for tourists from the
Middle East, with nearly 200,000 arriving in 2016 from countries
including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and
Qatar.
The country is also a key destination for medical tourism
and halal tourism, with food and other products largely
halal-certified.
In neighbouring Thailand, tourism officials said the U.S.
ban could lift visitor numbers.
"The Middle East is a big market for us, especially in the
medical tourism sector. They may choose to visit Thailand more
and this may also boost our sector," Tourism Authority of
Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn told Reuters.
SAFETY AND SECURITY
Trump has presented his ban as a way to protect the United
States from Islamist militants, but it has been condemned by a
growing list of foreign leaders and drawn protests by tens of
thousands in American cities.
With concerns about safety and security building, some
Asians were reconsidering U.S. travel plans and seeking
alternatives, even though their countries were not subject to
the restrictions.
"When you want to travel, especially for leisure, then you
want peace of mind," said Alicia Seah, director of public
relations and communications at Singapore's Dynasty Travel.
"Right now people are planning for their March-April onwards
travel. They will put their travel plans (to the United States)
on hold at this juncture in time."
Singaporeans may either chose to travel to the United States
later in the year or explore alternative locations such as
Australia, New Zealand, Canada or within Asia, she said.
TOUGHER VETTING
Trump has argued tougher vetting of immigrants is needed to
protect America from attacks, but critics complain that his
order unfairly singles out Muslims and defiles America's
historic reputation as a welcoming place for immigrants.
Keysar Trad, president of the Australian Federation of
Islamic Councils, said Trump's travel restrictions were not only
hurting innocent people but were "bringing great damage to his
own economy and to the standings of Americans internationally".
"Everyone who has relatives in America, whether they are
from the countries listed or not, they are petrified of what
this man is going to do to America and to their relatives," Trad
told Reuters.
Some education providers had seen early signs of an impact.
Rod Jones, CEO of Australian-listed education firm Navitas
Ltd, said the company had seen a downturn in inquiries
for their U.S.-based English language courses.
"We have started to see students back off from the U.S.
because of their concerns about potential issues they may face,"
Jones told analysts on an earnings call.
"But they still want to go somewhere," Jones added,
identifying Canada and Australia as important alternatives. "The
Canadian Prime Minister has come out and said 'if the U.S.
doesn't want you, we'd love to have you' and I think it is the
approach of Australia too."
Aulia Adila, 24, a young professional in the media industry
in Jakarta, had been considering the United States as an option
for postgraduate study.
"When Trump had a chance of winning the election this made
me reconsider going to the States to study. Now that he won, and
with the Muslim ban and the new migrant policy, it's becoming
even more impossible and unsafe to be in America," Adila said.
"I'm considering another country where I'll feel safe."
(Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Ben Weir in
Jakarta, Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore, Colin Packham and
Claudia Farhart in Sydney; Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by
Alex Richardson)