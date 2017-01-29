A woman in an American flag hijab chants with other protesters against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, U.S. January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing a memorandum to security services directing them to defeat the Islamic State in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Saturday his executive order curbing immigration into the United States was not a ban on Muslims and was working out well.

"It's not a Muslim ban," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office at the White House. "It's working out very nicely. You see it at the airports, you see it all over."

The new Republican president on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travelers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries. He said the moves would protect Americans from terrorism, in a swift and stern delivery on a campaign promise.

"We're going to have a very, very strict ban and we're going to have extreme vetting, which we should have had in this country for many years," Trump said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Alan Crosby)