By Lisa Baertlein and Paul Ingram
NOGALES, Arizona Feb 16 For up to 16 hours a
day, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and mangoes grown in Mexico
flow north through a border checkpoint into Nogales, Arizona,
helping to ensure a year-round supply of fresh produce across
the United States.
This is a city built on cross-border trade.
Each year, some 330,000 trucks and 75,000 train cars
carrying $17 billion worth of goods move through Nogales,
according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Economists
estimate trade supports nearly one in three jobs here, ranging
from workers who inspect the goods to forklift operators who
unload them in distribution centers.
In many ways, Nogales represents the flip side of free trade
deals that have battered industrial cities in the Midwest, where
jobs have been outsourced and manufacturing plants shut down.
The cities where Donald Trump's promise to throttle what he
calls unfair competition resonated most profoundly during the
presidential campaign.
It also represents potential risks that new trade barriers
could pose for businesses and residents along the border. Only a
tall, rusted fence separates Nogales, Arizona, from Nogales,
Mexico; the cities are so intertwined that locals call them by a
single name, “Ambos Nogales” or “Both Nogales.”
Now in office, Trump is considering a 20 percent tax on
imports from Mexico, one of several ideas under review in
Washington, and is promising to renegotiate the North American
Free Trade Agreement.
More than a dozen city officials, employers and workers
interviewed here said a border tax, if enacted, could choke the
flow of imports from Mexico. They described a chain of events
that would harm the economy, threaten local jobs and lead to
higher prices for U.S. consumers.
“President Trump should take a good look at the effects of
whatever he does, because he’s going to end up with a real
problem,” said Nogales Mayor John Doyle, who joined other
lawmakers from Arizona, New Mexico and Texas in denouncing the
import tax plan in letters to U.S. lawmakers.
Food, autos and electronics go both ways across the border
checkpoint, sometimes more than once. Mexican mangoes and melons
come north while California almonds and apples from Washington
state go south. U.S. car parts sent to Mexican factories are
imported back as finished vehicles.
"There are hundreds of products that come back and forth
through the port of entry in Nogales,” Doyle said.
The Trump administration told Reuters that any tax deal
would protect U.S. interests.
“The American people can rest assured that any policy
President Trump pursues will be designed to increase wages for
American workers, reduce the U.S. trade deficit, and strengthen
the economy so that it works for all,” a White House official
said in an email.
TIED TO TRADE
Since the 1994 implementation of NAFTA, trade between Mexico
and the United States has risen more than six fold. Each country
exported about $40 billion to the other in 1993. Last year the
United States imported $294 billion in goods from Mexico and
exported $231 billion back, U.S. Census data show.
Nationwide, nearly 5 million jobs are now tied to trade with
Mexico, from importers to jobs dependent on low-cost goods,
according to a study by the non-partisan Wilson Center’s Mexico
Institute.
In Santa Cruz County, surrounding Nogales, the produce
import industry and supporting businesses account for more than
22 percent of jobs, according to a 2013 report by economists at
the University of Arizona. Trade and support for factories
across the border account for another 10 percent of the
workforce.
The report's lead author, Vera Pavlakovich-Kochi, said a 20
percent border tax would create the strictest barriers to trade
in five decades.
In addition to Trump's proposal of a 20 percent tax on
imports from Mexico, Republican lawmakers have put forth a plan
that would cut corporate income tax to 20 percent from 35
percent, exclude export revenue from taxable income and impose a
20 percent tax on imports.
The proposals have split Corporate America.
A group of major exporters including Boeing Co,
General Electric Co and Pfizer Inc have formed a
coalition to support the import tax. At the same
time, large retailers, including Target Corp and Best
Buy Co Inc, have countered that such a tax would raise
consumer prices and hurt their businesses.
UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES
Seated in his second-floor office in a warehouse nestled in
the rolling hills on the outskirts of town, produce trader Jaime
Chamberlain said business with Mexico is the lifeblood of
Nogales, which brings in more pounds of Mexican produce than any
other U.S. border town.
It’s “one of the largest industries here with the most
employment and the most to lose,” said Chamberlain, a board
member of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas. He
voted for Trump and his pro-business, socially conservative
agendas, but is lobbying state leaders to oppose the tax.
Chamberlain’s parents began the family business with a
$1,000 loan in 1971. He and his sister now own J-C Distributing
Inc, which employs about 25 people who handle 120,000 pounds of
Mexican tomatoes each week for Taco Bell in addition to
orders for major companies such as Kroger Co and Sysco
Corp.
The company warehouse is among more than six dozen such
facilities on Interstate 19, just a few miles north of Nogales’
town square. In all, they bring in fruits and vegetables worth
$3.3 billion a year, according to the Fresh Produce Association.
Local officials, residents and economists warn that a tax
could reverberate across the local economy. For example, a 20
percent border tax could put some of the $17 million in produce
trade-related fees on custom brokerage, freight forwarding and
truck permits at risk.
“There are a lot of unintended consequences with this,”
said Santa Cruz Board of Supervisors Chairman Manuel Ruiz.
“There are domino effects all over. ”
Many local business people expect Mexico to fight back.
“A 20 percent tax could start a trade war with Mexico. I
don't see how we can impose that unilaterally,” said Ricardo
Crisantes, vice president of marketing and sales at Wholesum
Harvest, which is part of a Mexico-based company that has
offices in Nogales and organic farms on both sides of the
border.
Company representatives said a border tax could drive the
company to shift more farming to the United States, but it also
could send import demand to other parts of Latin America that
would bypass Nogales.
Restaurant and store owners say the tax would make already
tough times even worse.
“It would be huge,” said Karla Galindo, 35, who owns Rancho
Grande restaurant in Nogales with her husband.
She and other local business owners said sales have already
been hurt by the war of words between officials in Mexico and
the United States. “People are afraid to spend their money,”
Galindo said.
(Editing by Peter Henderson and Paul Thomasch)