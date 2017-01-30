Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc CEO Lloyd
Blankfein told employees that President Donald Trump's order to
halt arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries was not a
policy the bank endorsed, according to a source familiar with
the matter.
"This is not a policy we support, and I would note that it
has already been challenged in federal court, and some of the
order has been enjoined at least temporarily," Blankfein told
employees in a voicemail on Sunday.
Blankfein said Goldman Sachs would work to minimize
potential disruptions to employees and their families caused by
Trump's order, according to a transcript seen by Reuters.
Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on Trump's
immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around
opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White
House.
While Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google
and Facebook Inc emailed their staff to denounce the
order, many of their counterparts in other industries either
declined to comment or responded with company statements
reiterating their commitment to diversity.
