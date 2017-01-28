SAN FRANCISCO Jan 28 U.S. companies scrambled
on Saturday to cope with the fallout from President Trump's
executive order on immigration, with Google urgently calling
back employees from overseas and companies rushing to provide
legal advice and assistance.
Trump's order bars citizens of seven countries from entering
the United States even if they hold valid visas or permanent
residence permits, a move that caught many companies off-guard.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to staff that more
than 100 Google employees were affected by the order, according
to a Google executive. One Google employee of Iranian
nationality with legal U.S. residency made it back to the United
States just hours before the order took effect, the executive
said.
"We're concerned about the impact of this order and any
proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their
families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent
to the U.S.," Google, part of Alphabet Inc, said in a
statement. "We'll continue to make our views on these issues
known to leaders in Washington and elsewhere."
Microsoft said in a statement, "We share the
concerns about the impact of the executive order on our
employees from the listed countries, all of whom have been in
the United States lawfully, and we're actively working with them
to provide legal advice and assistance."
Facebook had no comment beyond a Friday blog post
from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in which he said he was "concerned"
about the order and voiced support for immigrants.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Writing by Jonathan Weber)