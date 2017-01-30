Jan 30 The chief executives of Goldman Sachs
Group and Ford Motor Co joined the criticism of
President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several
Muslim-majority countries, as equity markets fell and the dollar
slipped on Monday.
The initial response over the weekend from U.S. corporate
leaders to Trump's order curtailing travel from seven
Muslim-majority countries had been fragmented and muted outside
the technology sector.
However, on Monday, after a weekend of confusion over how
the travel restrictions would be enforced, more companies and
unions went public with concerns, although most avoided direct
attacks on Trump's policy.
United Parcel Service Inc, for example, said it
"supports policies that enable the legal movement of people
across borders, while also understanding the need to protect
national security."
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd
Blankfein was the first major Wall Street CEO to weigh in
against the administration's travel ban. Other financial
industry leaders followed on Monday with expressions of concern
about the travel order.
"This is not a policy we support, and I would note that it
has already been challenged in federal court, and some of the
order has been enjoined at least temporarily," Blankfein said
in a voicemail to employees on Sunday. If the temporary freeze
became permanent, he said, it could create "disruption" for the
bank and its staff, according to a transcript seen by Reuters.
Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. and Chief Executive
Mark Fields said in a statement to employees that the company
does not support what it called a new U.S. travel ban.
"We do not support this policy or any other that goes
against our values as a company," they said, adding that Ford is
not aware of any employees directly affected by the policy.
General Motors Co's head of human resources told
employees in a memo that a few GM employees are from countries
affected by the travel order, and added, "at General Motors, we
value and respect individual differences."
Equity markets sold off amid uncertainty over what broader
impact the travel ban and the disruption it created could have.
The dollar fell more than 1 percent against the
Japanese yen.
FOCUS ON AUTO INDUSTRY
Trump has focused on the auto industry to promote more
manufacturing jobs in industrial states that were critical to
his electoral college victory. He met with the heads of the
Detroit Three automakers, including Fields, last week.
Ford's situation illustrates the balancing act for companies
in many sectors. Ford - like Wall Street banks and other big
manufacturers - has much to gain from working with Trump to
overhaul the federal tax code and revamp regulation. Fields has
cited those potential gains in explaining Ford's decisions to
cancel investments in Mexico that Trump had attacked.
Fields met twice with Trump last week to talk about economic
issues. Trump harshly Ford criticized during the campaign for
moving some production to Mexico, but he has praised the
automaker in recent weeks for announcing new U.S. investments.
However, Ford has employees who could be affected by
immigration curbs, and does business in countries that are
majority Muslim, or whose leaders have expressed disapproval of
Trump's policy. Ford is based in Dearborn, Michigan, home to one
of the largest Arab-American populations in the United States.
Separately, the head of the United Auto Workers union,
Dennis Williams, said on Monday the UAW "denounces any policy
that judges people based on their religion or nation of origin."
Williams, who represents Detroit Three factory workers, has
previously supported Trump's moves to renegotiate or scrap open
trade deals.
Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk asked followers to
read the immigration order and propose "specific amendments." He
said he would seek a consensus among members of a business
advisory council that is expected to meet with President Trump
this week.
In a response to a comment on his Twitter feed, Musk wrote,
"There is no possibility of retraction, but there is possibility
of modification ..."
Starbucks Corp Chief Executive Officer Howard
Schultz took a different approach to the travel ban, saying on
Sunday that the coffee shop chain planned to hire 10,000
refugees over five years in 75 countries.
The hiring efforts would start in the United States by
initially focusing on individuals who have served with U.S.
troops as interpreters and support personnel in countries where
the military has asked for such support, Schultz said.
Some big industrial companies and financial industry players
stayed clear of the controversy.
The U.S. hedge fund industry was virtually silent on the
immigration restrictions. Representatives for most major firms
-including Bridgewater Associates, Renaissance Technologies,
Millennium Management and Two Sigma Investments - did not
respond to requests for comment over the weekend.
Private equity firms, including Blackstone Group LP,
whose CEO, Stephen Schwarzman, chairs Trump's advisory panel of
business leaders, also would not comment on the travel ban.
Fiat Chrysler Group NV, Toyota Motor Corp
and Honda Motor Co declined to comment on the
immigration order.
