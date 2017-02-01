(Corrects spelling of minister to Abdullah)
ABU DHABI Feb 1 President Donald Trump's travel
ban imposed on citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries was a
sovereign decision for the United States and not directed at any
religion, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah
bin Zayed said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a joint news conference with his Russian
counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah also
said the idea of safe zones in Syria would be welcome if they
were to be temporary and for humanitarian purposes under
international auspices.
But he said Abu Dhabi wanted to hear more details from
Washington before subscribing to the idea.
