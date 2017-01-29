BERLIN Jan 29 The German government regrets a
U.S. travel ban on refugees and citizens from seven
Muslim-majority countries and will review the consequences for
German citizens with dual nationalities, the spokesman for
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.
"The chancellor regrets the U.S. entry ban against refugees
and citizens from several countries," Steffen Seibert said,
adding that Merkel had expressed her concerns to U.S. President
Donald Trump during a telephone call on Saturday.
She also reminded him that the Geneva Conventions require
the international community to take in war refugees on
humanitarian grounds, Seibert said.
He said the German government would now review the
consequences of the ban for German citizens with dual
nationalities and would "represent their interests, if needed,
vis a vis our U.S. partners."
