FRANKFURT Jan 30 Germany's business travel
association warned that new U.S. immigration curbs would limit
German companies' ability to send their employees abroad and
were an "alarming about-face in American immigration policy".
By executive order on Friday, President Donald Trump banned
U.S. entry for people from seven Muslim-majority countries -
Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen - drawing
protests and a worldwide outcry.
Apart from the travellers affected by the ban, some airlines
had to scramble over the weekend to change staff rosters on
U.S.-bound aircraft to ensure no crew members from the listed
countries would be aboard the flight.
"The U.S. president's order not only limits the mobility of
German companies but also seriously damages the image of the
United States and its fundamental value of liberty," Dirk
Gerdom, head of the German Business Travel Association (VDR),
said in a statement on Monday.
VDR, which represents more than 550 companies, said it
expected the ban to hit both big companies and medium-sized
firms with employees who are from the countries named in the
order or have dual citizenship involving one of them.
It did not say how many companies might be affected.
German software maker SAP SE, Europe's largest
technology company, earlier criticised Trump's move, saying the
United States, its biggest market, has drifted away from the
nation's principles of opportunity and equality.
Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce separately warned that
the travel ban created uncertainty for many German companies.
"It is still unclear how big the impact will be," DIHK
managing director Martin Wansleben said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Gernot
