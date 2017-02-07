SAN FRANCISCO Feb 7 U.S. federal appeals court judges weighing the temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's immigration restrictions order on Tuesday vigorously pressed lawyers on both sides of the case in a hearing.

Senior Circuit Judge Richard Clifton, an appointee of Republican former President George W. Bush, asked the attorney for the state of Washington why the complete suspension of the immigration restrictions by a Seattle judge wasn't overly broad. (Reporting By Dan Levine and Peter Henderson; Editing by Howard Goller)