Jan 28 The U.S. Department of Homeland Security
said in a statement late on Saturday it would "comply with
judicial orders" but that President Donald Trump's executive
action restricting entry into the country from seven
Muslim-majority nations remains in place.
The statement was issued hours after a federal judge in New
York blocked the deportation of dozens of travelers and refugees
from those countries who were stranded at U.S. airports.
"These individuals went through enhanced security screenings
and are being processed for entry to the United States,
consistent with our immigration laws and judicial orders," the
Homeland Security statement said.
