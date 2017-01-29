WASHINGTON Jan 29 U.S. President Donald Trump
fought back on Sunday amid growing international criticism,
outrage from civil rights activists and legal challenges over
his abrupt order for a halt on arrivals of refugees and people
from seven Muslim-majority countries.
In his most sweeping action since taking office on Jan. 20,
Trump, a Republican, put a 120-day hold on Friday on allowing
refugees into the country, an indefinite ban on refugees from
Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya,
Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
"Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW.
Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world -
a horrible mess!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "Christians
in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We
cannot allow this horror to continue!" added Trump, who has
presented the policy as a way to protect Americans from the
threat of Islamist militants.
Civil rights and faith groups, activists and Democratic
politicians have promised to fight the order, which caused chaos
and confusion for affected travelers and sparked protests at
several U.S. airports throughout Saturday.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican,
voiced muted criticism. Speaking on ABC's "This Week" program,
he said it was a good idea to tighten the vetting of immigrants,
but "it's important to remember that some of our best sources in
the war against radical Islamic terrorism, are Muslims, both in
this country and overseas ... We need to be careful as we do
this."
A Republican colleague in the Senate, John McCain, was more
critical, saying the order had been a confused process and could
give Islamic State propaganda material.
Condemnation of the order poured in from abroad, including
from traditional allies of the United States.
In Germany - which has taken in large numbers of people
fleeing the Syrian civil war - Chancellor Angela Merkel said the
global fight against terrorism was no excuse for the measures
and "does not justify putting people of a specific background or
faith under general suspicion", her spokesman said on Sunday.
A federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, granted a temporary
reprieve late on Saturday evening. The American Civil Liberties
Union, representing two Iraqis caught by the order as they flew
into the country, successfully argued for a temporary stay that
allowed travelers to remain in the United States.
The court action did not reverse Trump's order, but
prevented those denied entry into the country from being
deported. Anthony Romero, the ACLU's executive director,
predicted in an interview with CNN on Sunday that the case could
ultimately land in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Separately, a group of state attorneys general were
discussing whether to file their own court challenge against
Trump's order, officials in three states told Reuters. Other
groups eyed a constitutional challenge claiming religious
discrimination.
Trump, a businessman who successfully tapped into American
fears about attacks by Islamist militants during his campaign,
had promised what he called "extreme vetting" of immigrants and
refugees from areas the White House said the U.S. Congress
deemed to be high risk.
He told reporters on Saturday that his order was "not a
Muslim ban," adding the measures were long overdue and were
working out "very nicely."
The Department of Homeland Security said about 375 travelers
had been affected by the order, 109 of whom were in transit and
were denied entry to the United States. Another 173 were stopped
by airlines before boarding.
The order "affects a minor portion of international
travelers," the department said in a statement, saying the
measures "inconvenienced" less than 1 percent of the daily
arrivals of foreigners into U.S. airports.
The DHS, which issued its statement after the Brooklyn
federal judge's ruling, said the order would stay in place.
"No foreign national in a foreign land, without ties to the
United States, has any unfettered right to demand entry into the
United States," it said.
The new rules blindsided people in transit and families
waiting for them, and caused havoc for businesses with employees
holding passports from the targeted nations and colleges with
international students.
Mark Krikorian, the director of the conservative Center for
Immigration Studies, called lawsuits challenging the order "last
ditch efforts" that would only apply to a few individuals, and
he said a broader constitutional argument would be hard to win.
Some leaders from the U.S. technology industry, a major
employer of foreign workers, issued warnings to their staff and
called the order immoral and un-American.
"This ban will impact many innocent people," said Travis
Kalanick, chief executive of Uber Technologies Inc,
who said he would raise the issue at a White House meeting on
Friday.
'TREATED LIKE DRUG DEALERS'
The new rules upended plans that had been long in the making
for some people, such as Iraqi Fuad Sharef and his family. They
waited two years for a visa to settle in the United States,
selling their home and quitting jobs and schools in Iraq before
setting off on Saturday for a new life they saw as a reward for
working with U.S. organizations.
Sharef, his wife and three children were prevented from
boarding their connecting flight to New York from Cairo on
Saturday, detained overnight at Cairo airport and forced to
board a flight back to the northern Iraqi city of Erbil on
Sunday morning.
"We were treated like drug dealers, escorted by deportation
officers," Sharef told Reuters by telephone from Cairo airport.
Iraq's former ambassador to the United States, Lukman Faily,
said Trump's ban was unfair to a country that itself has been a
victim of attacks, and could backfire.
Iran vowed to retaliate. Sudan called the action "very
unfortunate" after Washington lifted sanctions on the country
just weeks ago for cooperation on combating terrorism. A Yemeni
official expressed dismay at the ban.
Britain's most successful track athlete, Olympic champion Mo
Farah, slammed the policy in a statement.
"On 1st January this year, Her Majesty the Queen made me a
Knight of the Realm. On 27th January, President Donald Trump
seems to have made me an alien," said Farah, who was born in
Somalia, came to Britain as a child and who currently lives with
his wife and children in Oregon.
Confusion abounded at airports on Saturday as immigration
and customs officials struggled to interpret the new rules. Some
legal residents with green cards, or the right to residency, who
were in the air when the order was issued were detained at
airports upon arrival.
Airlines were blindsided and some cabin crew were barred
from entering the country. Emirates, the world's largest
long-haul airline, has had to change flight attendant and pilot
rosters on services to the United States because of the ban, an
airline spokeswoman said Sunday.
Thousands of refugees seeking entry were thrown into limbo.
Melanie Nezer of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society said she knew
of roughly 2,000 who were booked to come to the United States
next week.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Susan Cornwell and Steve Holland
in Washington; Mica Rosenberg, Jonathan Allen, Melissa Fares,
Daniel Trotta and David Ingram in New York; Andrea Hopkins, Anna
Mehler Paperny in Toronto; Andrea Shalal and Andreas Rilke in
Berlin, Paul Sandle in London; Alexander Cornwell in Dubai, Arwa
Gaballa, Eric Knecht in Cairo, and Michael Georgy in Erbil;
