DUBLIN Jan 31 Ireland's cabinet is fully in
favour of retaining U.S. customs pre-clearance arrangements at
the country's airports, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on
Tuesday, a day after calling for a review of the arrangements.
Ireland's Dublin and Shannon airports are among a handful of
locations outside North America where passengers can clear
customs and immigration before travelling to the United States
under an international agreement between the two governments.
Kenny has ordered a complete review of the arrangements
following what the government described as the concern caused by
President Donald Trump's curbs on immigration that are being
carried out by U.S. officials at the two airports.
"The cabinet this morning were very fully in favour of
retaining our pre-clearance and the Attorney General has
confirmed that the issue in so far as the legality is concerned
is a matter entirely for the United States courts," Kenny told
parliament.
"In so far as Ireland is concerned, we are in compliance
with human rights legislation and in accordance with our own
constitution."
There has so far been one case where a person was refused
pre-clearance to the United States at either airport. Kenny said
that person was working in Ireland and she was therefore
entitled to remain in the country.
The Dutch government said on Tuesday it had ended talks with
the United States over allowing pre-clearance of passengers
travelling from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport following the Trump
administration's decision to ban travel from seven predominantly
Muslim countries.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond)